McNeese State University makes progress on construction

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University is taking a step forward in their rebuilding process. The university held a ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the return of a few academic buildings on campus.
“Today is a day that we’re very excited about, because this is the first sign that we’re coming back,” McNeese State University president Dr. Daryl Burckel said.
Not too long ago, McNeese was in the same spot as many others. Left picking up debris and surveying the damage two hurricanes left behind. But now there are real signs of moving forward.
“We have two buildings, our Frasch Hall, which houses our science, our biology departments and also our library that are now ready to be handed back to the university,” he said.
Now that contractors have substantially completed the work assigned to these two buildings, staff can go inside, assess the equipment and get the inside of the buildings ready for the spring semester.
“It’s huge, I mean it means everything for our students and our faculty to be able to come back and do what they normally do, which is serve our students,” Director of Facilities and Plant Operations Richard Rhoden said. “So we still have a little ways to go obviously, but again, they’ll start coming on weekly.”
Rhoden said they still have a ways to go, but by January, several dorms and additional buildings on campus will be ready.
“We’ve got the four quads on the campus which consists of probably between 40 and 50 buildings just on the main campus,” he said. “So, the idea is we’ll probably have 75 percent of those buildings ready on the main campus for January 8.”
Some buildings did sustain significant damage and will have to be demolished. But the goal of having students return to campus in spring 20-21 is coming to fruition - one building at a time.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.