Louisiana’s first vaccines will go to healthcare and emergency medical workers

“This is a historic and hopeful moment for our country and state, and we would be remiss if we did not pause to thank the scientists, doctors, health care workers and other researchers who have worked tirelessly not only to fight COVID and treat those who have become sick, but also who have put their considerable talent and training towards creating this vaccine. We are also deeply indebted to the tens of thousands Americans, including Louisianans, who selflessly volunteered to participate in the vaccine trials, which continue to this day, to make sure it is safe and effective for all of us.