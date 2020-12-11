Lake Charles Fire Captain, who died in the line of duty, is laid to rest on Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Fire Captain John Johnson died while in the line of duty on Dec. 3 at Fire Station 3.
His Chief says the 62-year-old died of natural causes. Many of his coworkers say he was ill, but that never stopped him from doing what he loved.
“He was sick,” says Ross Guillory. “But he was one of those guys so dedicated that he would come to work.”
“He had been sick for a long time,” says Chief Keith Murray. “J.J. always worked through it, stayed at the station all this time. He was only off when he needed to be and we always admired that in him immensely.”
Johnson’s friends say the last two decades of his life were spent serving the Lake Charles community. Not only did he serve Lake Charles, but also his country. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army where he served four years before being honorably discharged at Fort Polk.
