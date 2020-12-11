FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy evening ahead with a nice Saturday, before rain returns Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Remaining dry so far for our Friday, but as we push into the late evening hours that will begin to change as our approaching front bring showers and storms. Temperatures will slowly fall as we move into the overnight and into Saturday morning as we begin to clear out behind the front.
One positive so far has been the dry conditions we have seen through the morning and into the first part of the afternoon. Clouds have been steadily increasing this afternoon as we await the arrival of the front back to the west. Rain chances continue to remain low through the early evening, but as we push closer towards 7 we will be watching for the arrival of showers and and storms, which will continue as we move closer to midnight before things wind down in the early hours of Saturday morning. With these storms we can expect locally heavy rainfall, lightning and some gusty winds, but the severe threat remains very low. Temperatures will be slowly falling back through the lower and middle 60′s through the evening before bottoming out in the middle to upper 50′s for Saturday morning. As you head out the door Saturday you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with more sunshine breaking out into the afternoon. Highs will still be pleasant as we look to reach the upper 60′s to near 70, so any outdoor activities especially in the afternoon will be just fine.
Unfortunately, it’s a tale of two days for the weekend though as another system will be moving in for Sunday and that means we will see showers and rain arriving once again. Outdoor events will definitely need an alternative indoor plan as Sunday will be close to a washout as we will see rounds of rain moving through. Temperatures will be a little cooler as we are only in the middle 60′s for highs, but if you think that’s chilly then wait until Monday as we fall back into the middle 50′s for highs.
Through the rest of the week a weak frontal boundary will push through as we head into Tuesday and as of now it looks to bring us just a few clouds and maybe a stray shower. Other than that the bigger story will be our temperatures as we see highs back into the upper 50′s to near 60 through Friday with mornings lows in the upper 30′s to near 40. So keep the rain gear handy for tonight and Sunday, then pull out the heavier jacket as we see cooler weather. Overall we can expect around 1-2 inches out of the two systems this weekend. Have a safe and relaxing weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
