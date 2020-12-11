FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A stormy evening ahead with a nice Saturday, before rain returns Sunday

One positive so far has been the dry conditions we have seen through the morning and into the first part of the afternoon. Clouds have been steadily increasing this afternoon as we await the arrival of the front back to the west. Rain chances continue to remain low through the early evening, but as we push closer towards 7 we will be watching for the arrival of showers and and storms, which will continue as we move closer to midnight before things wind down in the early hours of Saturday morning. With these storms we can expect locally heavy rainfall, lightning and some gusty winds, but the severe threat remains very low. Temperatures will be slowly falling back through the lower and middle 60′s through the evening before bottoming out in the middle to upper 50′s for Saturday morning. As you head out the door Saturday you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with more sunshine breaking out into the afternoon. Highs will still be pleasant as we look to reach the upper 60′s to near 70, so any outdoor activities especially in the afternoon will be just fine.