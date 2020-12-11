FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms late tonight; a 50/50 weekend with more rain Sunday

The main focus for storms comes late this evening with the arrival of the front. Severe weather isn’t likely as storms should be on a weakening trend as they approach Southwest Louisiana late tonight from the west, but a strong storm or two can’t totally be ruled out. This line of storms will move east of the area after midnight and leave Saturday for big improvement in the weather. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 60s but the sun returns for the first half of the weekend which will make for a nice start. Rain amounts of less than ½” are expected with the storms tonight.