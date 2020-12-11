FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms late tonight; a 50/50 weekend with more rain Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures aren’t as cold as yesterday and will be faster to warm up today thanks to southerly winds that will eventually become gusty at times this afternoon ahead of a cold front that moves in late tonight. Clouds on the increase will also signal the change ahead to our dry pattern although the threat of rain remains low through the daytime hours. A couple afternoon showers will be possible but limited to just a 20-30% throughout the afternoon. Highs today again top out in the lower to middle 70s.
The main focus for storms comes late this evening with the arrival of the front. Severe weather isn’t likely as storms should be on a weakening trend as they approach Southwest Louisiana late tonight from the west, but a strong storm or two can’t totally be ruled out. This line of storms will move east of the area after midnight and leave Saturday for big improvement in the weather. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 60s but the sun returns for the first half of the weekend which will make for a nice start. Rain amounts of less than ½” are expected with the storms tonight.
With Saturday bringing sunshine, a fast turnaround of not so good weather will be back for Sunday as rain chances go back up quickly through the day. A secondary area of low pressure and front will move along the northern Gulf Coast through the day, sending rain chances up through the late-morning and afternoon hours. Additional amounts of up to 1 inch are likely on Sunday but the severe weather threat again looks to stay on the low side. Rain should gradually taper off by Sunday evening, leaving us dry as we begin the next workweek.
We’ll see a cool stretch of weather ahead for the new week ahead with highs on Monday in the lower to middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies. We won’t get a whole lot of sunshine until later in the week. Another cold front moving through next Tuesday will only bring a slight chance of rain but keep temperatures on the cool side with highs on Wednesday back in the 50s but with the return of some sunshine by the middle to latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
