COVID Hospitalizations hold steady in Region 5

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are still high in Region 5, but have remained in the 90s since a rapid rise in November.
There are 97 patients hospitalized in the five-parish area of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes, according to numbers released Friday.
A total of 177 new cases (115 confirmed, 62 probable) were reported in Region 5.
No new deaths were reported.
Some corrections were made to local numbers. One confirmed COVID-19 death was removed in Calcasieu Parish. Seven confirmed cases were removed from Allen Parish and one was removed from Cameron Parish.
Regional Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh said she could not speak to a specific death or case, but that COVID deaths and cases are classified by the parish of the residence. So, cases and deaths, sometimes are initially placed in the parish where the person was treated or died, but is later moved to the parish of residence.
Statewide, 2,191 new cases and 43 new deaths were reported.
