Calcasieu School Board providing grab and go meals for students during holidays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be distributing two weeks’ worth of Grab & Go Meals, free of charge, to any parish students.
The meals will be available during the holiday break due to the meal flexibility waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture for the school year.
Adults wishing to pick up the meals without the student or students present must sign a consent form upon the receipt of the meals.
The distribution event will happen on Dec. 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The meals can be picked up at the following locations:
- CPSB Central Office on 3310 Broad Street, Lake Charles, LA 70615
- Sulphur High 9th Grade Campus on 600 Willow Avenue, Sulphur, LA 70663
