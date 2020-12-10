Sports Person of the Week - Solomon Lewis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LCCP defeated district rival South Beauregard last week to advance to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years. LCCP senior Solomon Lewis has been a significant part of the team’s success.
The Blazer receiver is always someone who can be counted on. The senior caught touchdowns of 76 and 61 yards in the team’s second-round win and finished with 133 yards of quarterback Dillon Simon’s 166 yards passing.
“He’s locked in. He’s just one of those guys. Every coach hopes for their kids to be like this their senior year. we don’t have to tell him much; he just goes out there and does it,” LCCP head coach Erick Franklin said.
Lewis is back on track after spending most of 2019 on the sidelines nursing injuries. Despite the time off, Lewis was still able to accumulate seven offers, which included school names like Miami and Texas Tech. But, in the end, the Louisiana native decided to stay home and attend Louisiana Tech.
“He’s healthy this year. He had a rough year with ankle injuries last season. It’s crazy how he had two high ankle sprains on both ankles last year,” Franklin said. “He’s always been that player for us, people just forgot about him. He’s back now. He can run every route, he catches well. He’s shown up the last two-three weeks and has been unbelievable.”
Heading into the 3A quarterfinals, the future Bulldog is beyond thankful his team gets another week to play together.
“I’m ecstatic. It’s great to even be in this position,” LCCP wide receiver Solomon Lewis said. “We’re looking forward. We’re waiting to just make plays and do what we got to do.”
Lewis is prepared to give his all to put the Blazers in the best position to have a chance at their first-ever state championship.
“It would just be a blessing for the community. Everything that we have been through and all the hard work and preparation. Everybody has to buy in each day and every play,” said Lewis.
