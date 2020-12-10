No. 6 Kinder Yellow Jackets looking for their first quarterfinal win since 2015

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Kinder Yellow Jackets are back in the quarterfinals again. The Jackets have only missed out on a quarterfinal appearance once since 2013.
Although getting to this point wasn’t east as the Jackets survived a tight 28-22 win over Avoyelles in the second round.
“I felt good about our kids when we had to make plays, we did you know” said head coach Bret Fuselier. “Avoyelles did a good job of holding the ball from us. Limiting our possessions and when our offense had it, we executed really good and defensively we made plays when we needed to in the 4th quarter.”
Kinder seniors Bryce Laughlin and Tyler Ceasar combined for 234 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the comeback effort. Laughlin caught fire late in the fourth quarter, delivering the final blow that helped the Yellow Jackets advance.
“I was just thinking I have to get into the touchdown for my team to win because I know if I scored then the game was over” said Laughlin.
Kinder’s offense came up big another moment, but the defense had to make some in game adjustments.
“Offensively I can’t say enough you know, we got the ball and scored when we needed to,” said linebacker Trenton Bono. “Defensively, it took a little bit for us to adjust and click, but we showed up when we needed to and we got it done.”
Kinder’s defense has its work cut out for them this week as they face a Loreauville offense that’s averaging 40 points per game. The Tigers rushed for over 300 yards last week against Rosepine.
“You know they’re a lot similar to Lake Charles College Prep you know in the spread offense and the playmakers that they have,” said Fuselier. “So, it’s nothing we haven’t seen. We got to just go out there and play Kinder football.”
Loreauville’s quarterback has been known to make big plays outside the pocket.
“Quarterbacks fast man” said Bono. “Keep him in the pocket, contain him. Make him do stuff he doesn’t want to do and don’t give up big plays. Make them earn it.”
