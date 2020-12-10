82nd Annual Southwest District Rodeo cancelled

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The 82nd Annual Southwest District Rodeo has been canceled due to hurricane damages and COVID-19 restrictions.
Here is the full press release from the Southwest District Livestock Show & Rodeo Board of Directors:
It is with deep sadness that The Southwest District Livestock Show & Rodeo Board of Directors announces the cancellation of the 82nd Annual Southwest District Rodeo, originally slated to be held in February of 2021 at Burton Coliseum Complex in Lake Charles.
Due to unprecedented hurricane devastation to the Southwest Louisiana community, numerous rodeo sponsors, and to the Burton Complex venue, coupled with COVID-19 event restrictions, the board has ultimately reached this difficult decision. The safety, well-being and recovery of our rodeo fans, competitors, and sponsors is our top priority, and it is with these goals in mind that this tough determination was reached.
The Calcasieu Parish Livestock Show, as well as the Southwest District Livestock Show, will still be held, but there will be necessary adjustments to the schedules for these shows. All exhibitors registered in these shows will be notified of the applicable changes soon.
We look forward to putting this year’s unfortunate chain of events behind us and look positively toward a recovery in all facets in the coming year. For more information, call (337) 944-9710 or visit www.lakecharlesrodeo.com.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.