Help remains available as two drive-thru disaster centers close

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Help for residents dealing with impacts from Hurricane Laura and Delta remains available even as two drive-thru disaster recovery centers in Iowa and east Lake Charles close.
The two centers that will be closing will be:
The center at Lawrence Toups Memorial Park on 115 N Thompson Ave., Iowa, LA 70647 will be closing on Dec. 12.
While the center at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on 2000 Moeling Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601 will be closing on Dec. 15.
Despite these two closing any residents that still visit any center that is still open. To find your nearest center, or to check the status of a center prior or a visit, you can go to FEMA’s website HERE.
Residents do not need to visit a drive-thru center to apply or to update their applications. To ask individual questions or to submit information you can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.
