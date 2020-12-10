FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wonderful day ahead with highs in the 70s; cold front brings storms Friday

The bulk of the rain will end prior to sunrise Saturday morning, with improving weather through the day as Saturday will be the better of our two weekend days. Highs on Saturday will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s with clouds back on the return Saturday night ahead of rain chances increasing again through the day Sunday. Another area of low pressure forming on the heels of our Friday front will move across the Gulf Coast region and spark off and on showers through the day for Southwest Louisiana.