FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wonderful day ahead with highs in the 70s; cold front brings storms Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures in the 40s have again made for another chilly start to the day and areas of dense fog seem to a bit more numerous as well. Make sure to slow down on the roads and use extra caution near bus stops this morning as fog will linger through the 8:00 a.m. hour in some locations. Look for early sunshine to quickly warm temperatures up through the day, again topping out in the lower 70s this afternoon.
We’ll have another quiet evening other than a few clouds beginning to thicken up late as temperatures don’t drop as low tonight, bottoming out in the 50s. With clouds thickening through to start the day on Friday, rain chances start off low early on as a few passing showers later in the afternoon will be the precursor to some briefly heavier rain and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through Friday evening. That’s when the highest rain chances will exist tomorrow, and despite some thunderstorms possible, severe weather is unlikely with tomorrow’s front.
The bulk of the rain will end prior to sunrise Saturday morning, with improving weather through the day as Saturday will be the better of our two weekend days. Highs on Saturday will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s with clouds back on the return Saturday night ahead of rain chances increasing again through the day Sunday. Another area of low pressure forming on the heels of our Friday front will move across the Gulf Coast region and spark off and on showers through the day for Southwest Louisiana.
The good news is no severe weather will accompany this rain, but another half inch to inch of rain will be possible across the area through the day as the rain tapers off Sunday evening with drier weather to start the new workweek. Sunshine on Monday will be accompanied by cooler highs in the 50s with lows at night back into the middle to upper 30s Tuesday morning. Drier weather should continue for Tuesday with only a few showers returning later next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
