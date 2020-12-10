FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon, rain chances and cooler weather return for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A gorgeous afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen plenty of sunshine as well as the warmer temperatures with highs back in the lower and middle 70′s for our highs. We do get one more day where temperatures are in the lower 70′s, but rain chances will be arriving as we move into the afternoon.
For those who love the warmer weather make sure to enjoy the rest of today as well as Friday as changes will be arriving. For this evening though temperatures will start off falling relatively quickly back into the lower and middle 60′s, but will hit a stopping point as we move through the overnight as clouds begin to work their way into the region. Lows will be around 10 degrees warmer starting out Friday morning as we only fall back into the middle and upper 50′s as southerly wind and clouds will actually combine to warm us as we head into Friday morning. Much like Thursday morning we will have to watch for patchy dense fog to develop as we move through the morning commute so make sure to allow a little extra time as you head to work and school. Through the afternoon isolated to scattered showers will begin to develop ahead of our cold front, but it won’t be a washout by any means. Highs climb back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s despite the lack of sunshine with scattered showers and storms arriving after sunset as the front pushes through.
Good news is that the rain looks to clear for our Saturday as we see a drier afternoon after a few isolated morning showers. Temperatures will be a little cooler as we see highs back into the middle to upper 60′s with breezy conditions. We mentioned yesterday another disturbance could bring us showers for Sunday and indeed that looks to be the case as highs fall back into the lower 60′s for Sunday afternoon. If you have outdoor plans it will be best if you go ahead and make some alternative plans because rain will be in the forecast for parts of the day.
Into next week the bigger story will be the cool down as temperatures will fall back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s behind the strong front that moves in on Sunday. The cooler weather looks to stick around as we will be much closer to average, but we will have to watch for a few showers as another front pushes through the area on Tuesday. For now enjoy the warmer weather on Friday, but keep the rain gear handy as we move into the weekend.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.