FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon, rain chances and cooler weather return for the weekend

For those who love the warmer weather make sure to enjoy the rest of today as well as Friday as changes will be arriving. For this evening though temperatures will start off falling relatively quickly back into the lower and middle 60′s, but will hit a stopping point as we move through the overnight as clouds begin to work their way into the region. Lows will be around 10 degrees warmer starting out Friday morning as we only fall back into the middle and upper 50′s as southerly wind and clouds will actually combine to warm us as we head into Friday morning. Much like Thursday morning we will have to watch for patchy dense fog to develop as we move through the morning commute so make sure to allow a little extra time as you head to work and school. Through the afternoon isolated to scattered showers will begin to develop ahead of our cold front, but it won’t be a washout by any means. Highs climb back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s despite the lack of sunshine with scattered showers and storms arriving after sunset as the front pushes through.