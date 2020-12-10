ESPN and SEC reach a new 10-year game agreement

ESPN and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) have reached a new 10-year agreement beginning in 2024-25, which will add up to 15 premier football games, including top rivalries like Alabama vs. Auburn and Florida vs. Georgia, plus the SEC Football Championship, in addition to approximately eight marquee men’s basketball matchups each year across ESPN or ABC. With the new deal, every SEC football and men’s basketball game will now be carried on an ESPN network, including ABC, solidifying ESPN as the exclusive rights holder of the SEC and resulting in enhanced programming flexibility across both sports.