Electoral College to meet at state Capitol on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will host the meeting of Louisiana’s Electoral College on Monday, Dec. 14, at 11:30 a.m. in the Senate Chamber of the State Capitol.
Secretary Ardoin will administer the oaths of office to the eight electors of the Republican Party prior to their official votes for President and Vice President of the United States.
The electors are as follows:
· Vinson Serio, At-large
· Woody Jenkins, At-large
· Erik Skrmetta, 1st Congressional District
· Bob Monti, 2nd Congressional District
· Ross Little, 3rd Congressional District
· Rodney Michael Collier, 4th Congressional District
· Kay Kellogg Katz, 5th Congressional District
· Beth A. Billings, 6th Congressional District
In the event that one of these electors is not present, an alternative elector will assume his/her duties by law.
Individuals wanting to watch a live stream of the proceedings can do so by visiting www.legis.la.gov and clicking on the live streaming link.
For more information on the Electoral College, click HERE.
