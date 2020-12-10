Church holds Christmas event in Moss Bluff

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - With everything our area has been through this past year, a Moss Bluff church is hoping to bring some Christmas cheer to the community.
From a snow slide, to funnel cakes, and live music, First Baptist Church hosted a community gathering for kids and adults alike.
The church decided to continue its annual “Christmas at First” event for the community.
“We just wanted to have a place that people could come and celebrate and enjoy the Christmas season, even though it’s been crazy,” said Lawren Fox, First Baptist’s Children’s Director.
Fox says with everything this area has been through, they knew they needed to have this event.
“I think we just met as a staff, and we just realized that this year has been crazy, and so many things have been canceled or postponed, and we just felt like we really wanted to have this event. We have it every year, and we just decided that we’re going to go for it full force. We are taking some precautions, but we definitely wanted to have this event so that people could come and hang out and just have fun.”
There were several different activities for kids, such as bouncy houses and a snow pit.
The church staff put COVID precautions into place, such as hand sanitizer stations and workers wearing masks.
“We’re taking all that we can and changing it and making it a little safer, and then we’re still going to have fun.”
Fox explains the main goal is to bring the community together.
“People who would never step foot in church come to an event like this to have fun, and it’s free, and we want everyone to be a part.”
While this was a one day only event, they hope it provided a small sense of normalcy and fun to a hectic year.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.