Cameron ferry closures affecting law enforcement

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A notification about the Cameron Parish ferry shutting down, isn’t unusual, but it was announced the ferry that connects the two sides of the parish is closed for 8 weeks, and essential services, like law enforcement, are being impacted.
“That’s our only link to the west side, unless we go through Calcasieu Parish, through 210 and I-10, and of course that’s what we’re doing now,” said Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson. “We have to put extra personnel over there.”
Right now, sheriff’s deputies are commuting to Calcasieu parish to book inmates. While the rest of the operations are handled out of Grand Lake, the ferry closure will create an even bigger headache once the Cameron office is up and running again. “When we move back down to Cameron, which hopefully would not be long, then it’s a pretty good trip say from Johnson’s Bayou all the way down to Cameron, you’re talking about 2 hours and 15 minutes and that’s not booking.”
If booking is included, the commute can take nearly 6 hours from certain locations. They have had to add personnel, but that’s costing tax dollars for the Sherriff’s Office. “I cannot tell you the number of dollars that this has cost the industry,” Johnson said. “It’s cost the Sheriff’s department, tax dollars quite a bit of money. It’s cost the police jury quite a bit of money just in transportation.”
There’s also a lack of mutual aid that used to exist, especially for the fire stations that used to assist one another. “If you were to send a fire truck or a rescue truck to one side, you don’t know if that truck is going to get back to this area without going all the way around.”
DOTD in a statement wrote: “DOTD is moving the second Plaquemine ferry to Cameron Parish to best serve the state’s traveling public as a whole. This ferry is expected to be in route tomorrow and operational sometime next week. Operation will depend on the United States Coast Guard’s inspection.”
Sheriff Johnson has just one request he hopes for the near future.
“We have ferries all over the state of Louisiana. I would like to see the same dependable method of transportation, or organization, that they can provide that good dependable transportation right here in Cameron Parish.”
DOTD states, they will issue a notification through the MYDOTD system, when the ferry resumes.
