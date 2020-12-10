Cameron ferry closures affecting law enforcement

Right now, sheriff’s deputies are commuting to Calcasieu parish to book inmates. While the rest of the operations are handled out of Grand Lake, the ferry closure will create an even bigger headache once the Cameron office is up and running again. “When we move back down to Cameron, which hopefully would not be long, then it’s a pretty good trip say from Johnson’s Bayou all the way down to Cameron, you’re talking about 2 hours and 15 minutes and that’s not booking.”