SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2020
By Patrick Deaville | December 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 4:57 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2020.

John Allen Davis, 38, Dallas, TX: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $50,000.

David Noel Richmond, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Lidio Castillo, 37, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Victoria Yvette Griffin, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

Quincy Marque Edwards Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Adrian James St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Micheal Rodgers, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kourtnee Joy Bourque, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jeffery Lee Gary, 24, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.

Trevor Joseph Theriot, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of dangerous weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kevin James Broussard, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie James Siverand Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Courtney Rhea White, 38, Forrest Hill: Improper position during turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a prescription for a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Russell Clough, 39, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.

