SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2020.
John Allen Davis, 38, Dallas, TX: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $50,000.
David Noel Richmond, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.
Lidio Castillo, 37, New Orleans: Instate detainer.
Victoria Yvette Griffin, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Quincy Marque Edwards Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Adrian James St Romain, 37, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joseph Micheal Rodgers, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kourtnee Joy Bourque, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeffery Lee Gary, 24, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.
Trevor Joseph Theriot, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of dangerous weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kevin James Broussard, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessie James Siverand Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Courtney Rhea White, 38, Forrest Hill: Improper position during turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a prescription for a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon Russell Clough, 39, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
