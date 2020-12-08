Grand Lake heading to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Leading up to the season, the Grand Lake Hornets weren’t sure they’d have a football season, much less the best in school history. Despite the coronavirus and a pair of hurricanes that devastated Cameron Parish— the Hornets have reached the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
“If you were to ask us on the 28th you know the day after that hurricane, would be here? Would we be sitting in this situation? I don’t think many people on the ridge would’ve given us much hope” said head coach Jeff Wainwright.
The Hornets were out for a few weeks with COVID-19 issues so it was exciting for them to get back on the field.
“We won the first time in history and we actually like got to make history for the second year in a row and just to come out and give the community what they wanted. I know they’re going through all this” said quarterback Connor Guillotte.
Grand Lake advanced in the playoffs with a convincing 36-6 win over Delhi in the second round. Levi Murrell and Eli Fountain combined for over 200 yards and four touchdowns.
“We don’t want to take anything for granted so it felt good to be able to play another game” said wide receiver Eli Fountain. “Dealing with this corona and this pandemic you know everything is not for sure.”
Grand Lake has been keeping their focus on preparing for the next game and not the next round.
“You know this week it’s all about learning this opponent” said coach Wainwright. “We’ve never played against Centerville with this group of guys, and so it’s all been about what are their tendencies? What are their formations? You know what type of front are they going to run on defense? So it’s been business here these first 48 hours.”
Southwest Louisiana saw Centerville last week with the Bulldogs’ double-overtime upset over Oberlin. Centerville advanced following a key stop on the Tigers’ two-point conversion attempt to win the game.
The Hornets understand the type of defense they’ll need to continue to play as Grand Lake has allowed just 12 total points over their last two games.
“It’s going to be a big game for us, but you know I think the way they’re going to play is the way that they have played these last few weeks just everything is on the line no matter what” coach Wainwright said.
