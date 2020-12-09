FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather returning; rain on the way by Friday

There are some interesting model disagreements about Sunday, as the European model develops a new area of low pressure in the Gulf, sending rain chances back on the increase by the second half of the weekend. This low would track east of our area, but bring additional showers and keep temperatures cool through the day. On the other hand, the American model keeps our area dry on Sunday. The forecast sides more with the possibility of some rain returning on Sunday, but that could change once models come into better agreement with a solid forecast solution later on this weekend.