FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather returning; rain on the way by Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures, while cool again this morning, aren’t quite as low as yesterday so frost won’t be as widespread. You’ll still want a jacket this morning, but temperatures by this afternoon will warm up into the lower 70s so you’ll be able to shed that jacket sooner rather than later thanks to an abundance of sunshine today. One thing of note is some patchy fog developing in a few spots, so make sure to drive with caution if you encounter fog on your way to work or school today.
Plentiful sunshine in the forecast will make for a great afternoon as high temperatures reach the lower 70s, breaking the chill which will stay in place the next couple of days before our next front arrives. Thursday will again feature the warmer temperatures and will also be our last sunniest day of the week with highs tomorrow in the lower 70s after starting out in the middle to upper 40s in the morning. Lows tomorrow night will be even milder, in the middle to upper 50s.
Rain chances on the increase for Friday will come mainly later in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front. The good news is no severe weather is anticipated with this front, but it looks to make a late arrival with rain lingering into the overnight hours of Saturday morning before tapering off. Saturday is shaping up to be drier later in the day but clouds could linger, keeping highs in the 60s with lows heading back into the 40s Saturday night.
There are some interesting model disagreements about Sunday, as the European model develops a new area of low pressure in the Gulf, sending rain chances back on the increase by the second half of the weekend. This low would track east of our area, but bring additional showers and keep temperatures cool through the day. On the other hand, the American model keeps our area dry on Sunday. The forecast sides more with the possibility of some rain returning on Sunday, but that could change once models come into better agreement with a solid forecast solution later on this weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
