Delta deadline to register for FEMA assistance is Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The deadline to register for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Delta is Wednesday, Dec 16.
Assistance includes temporary housing, rental assistance, and repair or replacement of damaged property. Grants may also be available to help with other expenses.
If you live in Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, or Jeff Davis, you may be eligible for assistance.
For more information or to register for assistance:
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY at 800-877-8339).
- Visit the FEMA website.
- To find a drive-thru DRC you can text 43362 and type DRC and your ZIP Code (i.e. DRC 12345).
- To receive a link to download the FEMA app:
- Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362
- Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362
- Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app
- Call 211 or text 527435837 to 898-211.
