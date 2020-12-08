SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 7, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 7, 2020.
Dewayna Stevens Jordan, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree robbery.
Tristan Lamont Peterson, 29, Lake Charles: Interference with the custody of a child; battery of a police officer.
Adrian C. Henderson, 54, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Anjanette Monique Thomas, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Matthew Dean Elam, 54, Lake Charles: Careless operation; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; riding on roadways and bicycle paths.
Bryan Marquis Lawrence Jr., 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelly Ellis, 35, Westlake: Theft over $25,000.
