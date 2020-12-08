Stine provides another round of “Pat-On-The-Back Pay” to employees

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Stine, Inc. is gifting employees with an additional “Pat-On-The-Back” payment.
The payment is to thank associates for their commitment to serving customers and the communities during hurricane recovery and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full-time associates received $250 and part-time associates receiver $125, last week.
The “Pat-On-The-Back” program started with a temporary $2 per hour wage increase for all associates that worked during the stay-at-home order in March, April and May and was reestablished following Hurricane Laura and Delta in the form of bi-weekly extra pay.
Over $2 Million has been paid to Stine associates through the “Pat-On-The-Back” program and other incentive hurricane pay. $95,000 was also paid for complimentary meals, traveling and lodging for associates.
Employees 1st is another program which benefits Stine associates. Stine donated $60,000 to the grant fund to assist employees who are faced with unexpected expenses during difficult times. Many Stine employees and vendors have made donations, as well. 76 employees have been awarded grants through Stine Employees 1st since the hurricanes.
“The last eight months have been trying times for our associates,” said Dennis Stine, CEO for Stine Home & Yard. “The Stine family and our leadership team are grateful for all of their hard work and dedication to our customers and the communities we serve.”
“With the rollback of Phase 2 for Covid safety in Louisiana, it is even more important for our 800 team members to be safe while assisting our customers who are making repairs following the hurricanes,” Stine added. “Our associates have done an incredible job navigating these two challenges and we are deeply appreciative for what they do for our communities.”
