Salvation Army asking for donations for Red Kettle Season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a slow fundraising year for the Salvation Army of Lake Charles. Between the ongoing pandemic and hurricane season, the organization hasn’t been able to bring in as much money for the holidays.
Meanwhile, their Red Kettle Season is in full swing with donations going to the Salvation Army’s everyday needs like providing food, shelter, and comfort to those in need. But so far, they’ve only been able to raise 50 thousand of their 125 thousand dollar goal.
But Lt. Leanna Marion of the Salvation Army says there’s still a chance things could turn around.
“December 24th is our last day of bell ringing, but this Saturday we have an anonymous donor who is willing to match whatever we raise for that day on December 12th. Up to 15 thousand dollars. And so if we get 15 thousand dollars from our community, then that would be 30 thousand dollars in one day, which would really push us towards that goal ultimately that we have to raise. So we’re really trying to encourage our community and our friends and our neighbors. If you have the ability to get out there on Saturday and when you see them ringing the bell, drop something in the bucket.”
You can also donate online at lakecharleskettle.org.
