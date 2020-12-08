LHSAA 2020 Football Prep Classic to be played at Northwestern State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second time in nearly 40 years, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) will host its annual Football Prep Classic state championships outside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The LHSAA announced Tuesday, Nov. 8 it was moving the Prep Classic to Harry Turpin Stadium on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La. due to “COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation.”
The Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic every year since 1981, with the exception of 2005 due to the Superdome being damaged from Hurricane Katrina.
Independence Stadium in Shreveport hosted the Prep Classic in 2005.
“We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said in a statement. “We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but look forward to our return in 2021. We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes.
Bonine says the LHSAA Prep Classic will be held at Harry Turpin Stadium from Dec. 27-30.
Northwestern State has not played football this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. LHSAA says it will release more details about its state championship schedules at a later date.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.