LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Genealogical and Historical Library, located at 411 Pujo Street in downtown Lake Charles, will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday, Dec. 9, to make necessary repairs caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The Carnegie Memorial Library, located next to the Genealogy library, will remain open.
Online resources, such as Ancestry.com and other genealogy sites, can still be accessed at other library locations. To access these resources, visit www.calcasieulibrary.org and click on the Resources tab at the top of the screen.
