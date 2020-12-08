Four new COVID deaths reported in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Calcasieu when the Louisiana Department of Health released numbers Tuesday.
Sixteen confirmed COVID deaths have been reported in Region 5 in December, 12 of those in Calcasieu. Region 5 includes the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis.
There are also 20 probable COVID deaths in the region - deaths that are suspected of being from COVID but have not been through the confirmation process.
One-hundred-twenty-nine new confirmed cases were reported in Region 5 Tuesday.
There are 101 COVID patients hospitalized in Region 5. COVID hospitalizations in the area have hovered in the 90s and low 100s this month after seeing a sharp increase in November.
The state reported 2,429 new cases and 32 new confirmed deaths Tuesday. COVID hospitalizations statewide rose to 1,516, up from 1,423 on Monday and 1,280 at the beginning of the month.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 129 new confirmed cases.
· 4 new confirmed deaths.
· 20 probable deaths.
CALCASIEU
· 74 new confirmed cases.
· 4 new confirmed deaths.
· 9 probable deaths.
ALLEN
· 7 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 0 probable deaths.
BEAUREGARD
· 22 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 4 probable deaths.
CAMERON
· 5 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 0 probable deaths.
JEFF DAVIS
· 21 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 3 probable deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 27 new confirmed cases.
· 0 new confirmed deaths.
· 4 probable deaths.
