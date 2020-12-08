First Alert Forecast: Warming trend underway, next cold front set to arrive later this week.

For now, I am keeping the forecast for the weekend dry though that will depend on the speed of the front Friday night. It is possible we could see clouds lingering well into the day Saturday and not impossible that a few showers could still be round early in the day. But the chance is low, so I am officially leaving rain off of the 10 day forecast and will only carry a 10% chance of rain. Please monitor our forecast for updates on this in case anything changes between now and then.