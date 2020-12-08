First Alert Forecast: Warming trend underway, next cold front set to arrive later this week.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Westerly winds returned Tuesday afternoon, and that is the beginning of a warming trend that will be more noticeable Wednesday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer tonight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 30s north of I-10 to the low 50s at the coast. Frost is possible again in areas north of US HWY 190, so keep outdoor plants protected if you live in those areas.
Skies are expected to remain clear through Thursday, though moisture will begin to return Thursday and some high thin clouds could stream across the area anytime. Temperatures will be noticeably warmer Thursday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, but the afternoon highs will likely reach the low 70s!
A cold front will approach the area on Friday, and this means rain will return to the forecast. Showers will be most likely late Friday into the overnight hours. Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be around, and the rain chance is 60%. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the low 70s.
For now, I am keeping the forecast for the weekend dry though that will depend on the speed of the front Friday night. It is possible we could see clouds lingering well into the day Saturday and not impossible that a few showers could still be round early in the day. But the chance is low, so I am officially leaving rain off of the 10 day forecast and will only carry a 10% chance of rain. Please monitor our forecast for updates on this in case anything changes between now and then.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front with Saturday being a bit warmer than Sunday. Saturday will begin with lows in the 50s, though the low for the day could occur later that night as cooler air moves in. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s Saturday, but only the low 60s Sunday. Sunday will begin with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s and some frost is possible north of I-10.
We will start next week with a better chance of frost as lows will reach the 30s as far south as the I-10 corridor. Another warming trend will get underway late Monday, while the system arrives next Wednesday with another round of rain.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
