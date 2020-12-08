FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more sunny days with steadily warmer afternoons ahead

As was the case with our storm system last weekend, there is a chance we have pesky showers linger into Saturday, even behind the front as some computer models are showing. The good news is that severe weather isn’t looking likely and rain totals should be on the lower side, especially considering that any linger rain into the weekend will be on the light side. While showers linger into Saturday, showers should begin to move out of the area by Sunday and the return of sunshine will be back early next week. Behind our weekend cold front, highs go back down a few degrees into the upper 50s Sunday and Monday and lows dip into the upper 30s. More showers are possible again by the end of next week.