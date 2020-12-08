FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few more sunny days with steadily warmer afternoons ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, temperatures are quite chilly again this morning, managing to dip well into the 30s. You’ll want a couple extra minutes to warm up the car today as some frost on the windshields will be likely for a brief period this morning. The sun will return though, warming temperatures into the upper 60s this afternoon. A gradual warming trend is on the way with highs over the next few days back into the lower 70s. We’ll be back to jacket weather in the morning and short sleeve weather by afternoon over the days ahead as we get to enjoy a few more days of sunshine.
Tonight should again be rather chilly, but temperatures on average will be a few degrees above this morning and frost won’t be quite a widespread. With a couple more days of sunshine before our next rain chances, highs will top out in the lower 70s through Friday. Models pull in showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday afternoon and evening and some show a lingering rain that could continue into at least the first half of the weekend.
As was the case with our storm system last weekend, there is a chance we have pesky showers linger into Saturday, even behind the front as some computer models are showing. The good news is that severe weather isn’t looking likely and rain totals should be on the lower side, especially considering that any linger rain into the weekend will be on the light side. While showers linger into Saturday, showers should begin to move out of the area by Sunday and the return of sunshine will be back early next week. Behind our weekend cold front, highs go back down a few degrees into the upper 50s Sunday and Monday and lows dip into the upper 30s. More showers are possible again by the end of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.