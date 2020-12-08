Election date set for State Rep. District 35 vacated by Stephen Dwight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -State Representative Stephen Dwight resigned on December 1, since the district attorney-elect will soon take the oath of office for his newly elected post. The next day the speaker of the state house issued a proclamation announcing qualifying and election dates.
Qualifying is set for January 6-8 and the primary election will be held Saturday February 6. That’s when candidates officially sign up to run.
Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones is surprised it’s scheduled so soon.
“It won’t be a parish wide election thank goodness. This will mostly be the areas of Westlake, Moss Bluff, Gillis and I think 1 or 2 precincts in Lake Charles. There’s about 26,000 registered voters in State Rep District 35,” said Jones.
Part of the district is also in Beauregard Parish.
Jones admits he wishes the state had waited until March for the election since there have been so many elections this year.
“2020 and now going into 2021 we will have had seven elections under a ten month period under difficult circumstances with the COVID situation and Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” he said.
Also, he says there is already an election scheduled for March 20, so there would not have had to be a special election.
“We already had an election scheduled in March with a runoff scheduled in April. And I was hoping that they would hold off until March so we didn’t have another election,” said Jones.
The March 20 election will include mayor and council in Lake Charles and some other cities.
So, those who want to sign up to run have scarcely a month to decide since qualifying is January 6-8.
