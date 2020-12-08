City of Sulphur continues debris removal efforts

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - After Hurricane Laura, the City of Sulphur was left with a massive amount of debris, but officials have been working with contractors to clean up the streets.
“The debris contractors even [told] us this is the largest amount of debris they’ve seen in the storm events,” said Mayor Mike Danahay of Sulphur.
Phase one of debris pickup in Sulphur is almost complete, meaning most of the scrap vegetation has been removed.
The contractors in the city have picked up about 650,000 cubic yards of debris so far.
“The debris contractors have done a very good job at coming through. First, they focused on vegetation debris. They went through the various streets and picked up all the tress and limbs and things of that nature. They made that pass. They’ve just about completed that pass.”
The next pickup phase will be construction and demolition debris along with white goods.
Mayor Danahay says the contractors have been working seven days a week across the city.
“That was some of the misconception when they first started picking up debris: that they were focusing on one particular area of the city, which was not the truth. What they were doing is they were spread out across the city picking up in different spots.”
He says it’s too soon to tell when all the debris will be picked up.
“It’s still too far in the future for us to determine when they’ll finish. They’ve told us they’ll be here as long as it takes.”
And the mayor wants Sulphur residents to know that the debris contractors will make multiple passes through their streets.
“We all want our debris picked up now, and so we had a lot of inquiries about their debris being picked up in their neighborhoods and so forth. We’ve moved as quickly as possible across the city.”
Mayor Danahay says the city is also working with FEMA contractors to secure reimbursement funding for their recovery efforts.
