United Way of SWLA asks residents who used distribution sites to take survey

“Well, the survey is live right now, and it will close on December 18th. Uh, and we as an incentive have 300 dollars in gift cards to give out. Once you complete the survey your name will go into a drawing and then we will draw on the 18th and one person will win all 300 dollars. It’s 300 dollars of gasoline from our friends at Conoco Philips and then we’ve got rouses gift cards, and then 100 dollars in target gift cards. And we know and are hopeful that these will come in handy...especially right before Christmas. And so one winner will take all and we’re really excited to, thanks to our supporters, that were able to offer these gift cards.”