United Way of SWLA asks residents who used distribution sites to take survey

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is asking anyone who visited one of their hurricane distribution sites to think back on their experience and fill out a survey.
The survey will help United Way gauge the impact of how much the distribution center helped so they can prepare for next time.
It asks things like how you heard about their sites, how many times you visited, what kinds of items you received, and what kind of items you think are needed most.
President and CEO of United Way of SWLA, Denise Durel, says she wants the community to be honest with them about their performance and the organization is even offering a chance to win something special if you participate.
“Well, the survey is live right now, and it will close on December 18th. Uh, and we as an incentive have 300 dollars in gift cards to give out. Once you complete the survey your name will go into a drawing and then we will draw on the 18th and one person will win all 300 dollars. It’s 300 dollars of gasoline from our friends at Conoco Philips and then we’ve got rouses gift cards, and then 100 dollars in target gift cards. And we know and are hopeful that these will come in handy...especially right before Christmas. And so one winner will take all and we’re really excited to, thanks to our supporters, that were able to offer these gift cards.”
The survey can be found at unitedwayswla.org/hurricanesurvey.
