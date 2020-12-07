Two firefighters receive minor injuries when oxygen cylinder explodes

By Johnathan Manning | December 7, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 4:46 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles firefighters received minor injuries when an oxygen cylinder exploded while they were fighting a fire Monday morning.

Both firefighters were treated and released at a local hospital.

It was reported to the Lake Charles Fire Department that a person was trapped in the mobile home, but firefighters entered the home and searched the structure, finding no victim, according to information from the fire department.

Firefighters later learned that person had already evacuated the home.

