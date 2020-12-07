SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | December 7, 2020 at 8:20 AM CST - Updated December 7 at 8:20 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 6, 2020.

Nathan John Wilson, 31, Sulphur: Aggravated assault; resisting an officer.

Warren Scott Hilliard, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Brandon Jermaine Holland, 31, Iowa: Home invasion; aggravated assault; false personation of a peace officer.

Melissa Kay Sharp, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Walter Blake Cole, 55, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Jeremy Michael Hebert, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Fidencio Rocha, 33, Mercedes, TX: Domestic abuse; strangulation.

