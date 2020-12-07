Second pass of debris pickup in Vinton through end of year, final pass in January

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The second pass of debris pickup in Vinton will continue through the end of the year, the town has announced.
Residents are asked to have all debris to the right of way by Jan. 10, for the third and final pass.
After the final pass, residents and contractors will be responsible for all vegetative and construction debris. Waste Management will pick up vegetative debris cut to contract specs ( no longer than 6 feet, no larger than 4 inches, or more than 40 pounds) but they will not pick up any construction debris.
