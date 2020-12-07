Remembering Marion “Butch” Fox, tourism trailblazer and economic developer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Southwest Louisiana and those beyond are mourning the death of Marion Fox- president and CEO of Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development and Tourism.
She was fondly known to most as “Butch” Fox and she had a tremendous influence on tourism and economic development in Southwest Louisiana.
Her passing is a huge loss to many as seen by tributes pouring in from around the region and state.
Some describe her as a force of nature when it came to tourism and the economy in Southwest Louisiana. She had a hand in so many different projects throughout the area. And, those who knew her say she had a genuine love and passion for improving the area.
George Swift, president and CEO of the SWLA Economic Development Alliance was her counterpart here in Calcasieu Parish.
“In recent years as Jeff Davis Economic Development director she was very instrumental in the Bayou Rum distillery being located there and the rail logistics park at Lacassine and many other projects. And so she brought a lot of jobs to Jeff Davis Parish and to the region,” said Swift.
Fox was also on the task force working for a new Interstate-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
Jennings Mayor Henry Guinn says her passing leaves a huge void.
“I don’t think the general public understands the phone calls she would get and the lengths that she would go to make sure the businesses had the best opportunities available for them. And that’s not just in Jeff Davis Parish, that’s throughout the State,” said Guinn.
He says he learned so much from her, as does Cameron Port Director Clair Marceaux who calls her a mentor and close friend.
“She wanted the best for everyone who lived here and that’s an important responsibility I take seriously in doing my part to make sure that that continues to happen,” said Marceaux.
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser worked with Fox on many projects.
“It wasn’t just the projects from the facility where the alligators are right off the interstate, to her ideas for marketing and thinking outside the box and also making sure we were good stewards of the money we spent. She would always keep people in check about what we were doing and whether we were getting the most bang for our buck,” said Nungesser.
“She was one of those leaders, you always wanted to bounce something off her because one—she had good insight but she also wouldn’t sugarcoat her feelings. She would tell you honestly how she felt,” he said.
Nungesser says Fox leaves a tremendous legacy.
“They’ll be talking about her love and passion and her drive for marketing her state and her area for decades. It’s a sad day for Louisiana to lose such an ambassador.”
Fox is also remembered as one who cared deeply for youth. She was a former member of the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Jeff Davis.
