Over $300 million to be invested in expanding broadband in rural Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Dec 7, U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced some big news for rural Louisianians.
According to Johnson, the federal government plans to invest more than $342 million over the next 10 years to the expansion of broadband access in rural Louisiana.
The Federal Communication Commission’s newly-established Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will distribute the funding that will help provide broadband to nearly 176,000 Louisianians.
“Addressing the digital divide has long been one of our country’s most pressing and difficult challenges, and it is critical that we get our rural communities covered,” said Johnson. “The pandemic has shown us that now, more than ever, Louisianians must have access to the e-commerce marketplace, telehealth visits, online education opportunities, and all of the other benefits that come with increased connectivity. This latest federal investment for expanded broadband in our rural areas is a strong step in the right direction.”
