Oasis Women and Children Shelter remains closed in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Oasis Women and Children’s Shelter in Lake Charles is still working to repair major damage post-hurricanes.
Typically, the shelter can house 33 women and children according to the director, Kathy Williams. Since the hurricanes slammed through the area, the shelter has had to close its’ doors.
Williams says domestic abuse spikes during the holidays, and the coronavirus lockdown plus hurricane damage is only adding fuel to the fire. She says all of these issues are making it harder to help victims of domestic and sexual abuse.
The only way the shelter can help victims now is over the phone. The shelter has a hotline and calls are being answered 24/7.
Williams says they hope to reopen the shelter in mid-January.
If you have been a victim of domestic or sexual abuse, you can call Oasis at 337-436-4552.
