LCCP heading to the Quarterfinals for second time in three years

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - LCCP is advancing to the quarterfinals for the second time in 3 years after defeating district rival South Beauregard this past weekend.
“We come here every day, just to get to this point to have a chance to get to the quarterfinals. Most of the teams are home at this point. But, it’s us and three other teams waiting to meet up in the semifinals. It’s a great feeling,” head coach Erick Franklin said.
The Blazers have so many threats on the offensive side of the ball, led by senior Dillon Simon. Through seven games, the dual-threat quarterback has recorded over 3,400 total yards and 34 touchdowns. But without his weapons, the South Alabama commit says he wouldn’t be successful.
“Not at all,” quarterback Dillon Simon admitted. “I throw the ball and they have to catch it, the receivers, the lineman, and the running backs are such a huge part of this offense. Without my team and coaches, I wouldn’t be anything.”
The Blazers are in search of their first-ever state championship and believe the talent they have on the roster this season, will lead them to it. But first, the team must take care of business on the road in the quarters. LCCP will be traveling to take on the 11 seed in Class 3A Jena.
Coach Franklin said just to be able to get to this point, he’s so proud of his guys. He said he can’t wait to see what they can do Friday night.
