Jennings vs. Madison Prep named TDL Game of the Week for the quarterfinal round of the playoffs

The Dogs come into the third round of the playoffs off an epic come-from-behind win over 17th-seeded Lutcher, 50-49. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 46 seconds left and went for a game-winning two-point conversion to survive the all-Bulldog matchup. Quarterback Bub Willridge made two big throws in those two plays. First, it was a hook-and-lateral to receiver Ja’Corien Palfrey, who then pitched it to Trevor Etienne for the touchdown. Coach Rusty Phelps then called another Willridge throw for the two-pointer, this time to the flat to tight end Clay Broussard to give Jennings the lead. That touchdown for Etienne was part of three in the fourth quarter alone.