Jennings vs. Madison Prep named TDL Game of the Week for the quarterfinal round of the playoffs

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week will remain in Jennings this week as the Bulldogs return home for the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The TDL Game of the Week is the matchup of 9th-seeded Madison Prep (7-2) and No. 1 Jennings (8-0).
The Dogs come into the third round of the playoffs off an epic come-from-behind win over 17th-seeded Lutcher, 50-49. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown with 46 seconds left and went for a game-winning two-point conversion to survive the all-Bulldog matchup. Quarterback Bub Willridge made two big throws in those two plays. First, it was a hook-and-lateral to receiver Ja’Corien Palfrey, who then pitched it to Trevor Etienne for the touchdown. Coach Rusty Phelps then called another Willridge throw for the two-pointer, this time to the flat to tight end Clay Broussard to give Jennings the lead. That touchdown for Etienne was part of three in the fourth quarter alone.
Madison Prep meanwhile coasts into the quarterfinals following back-to-back blowouts, including a 41-18 win over the eighth seed, Donaldsonville. The Chargers trailed at the half before outscoring DHS, 35-6 in the second half. Madison Prep once again posses a stout defense and an athletic quarterback in Zeon Chriss. Chriss totaled 220 yards and three touchdowns last week.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
