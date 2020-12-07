How to deal with holiday stress

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This year has been a rough one with a pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes, and with the holidays coming up, it may bring on more stress, but there are things we can do to help.
From gift shopping to all the preparations, we can sometimes lose the cheerful feeling this holiday season brings.
Psychiatrist Dr. Mario Valencia, with the Memorial Medical Group, says it’s important to pay attention to how we’re feeling during this time.
“It’s okay to not feel okay,” Dr. Valencia said. “The holiday season is upon us, so in addition to the joys of shopping, cooking, decorating, and celebrating, it’s common for people to feel even more anxious or stressed or depressed.”
Dr. Valencia says taking time for ourselves is very important.
“It’s important to find time for ourselves, so partaking in our hobbies, reading books, listening to music, gardening, hunting, doing whatever brings us joy and peace, as this can be good for our mental health.”
Creating a healthy lifestyle can also improve our mental well-being.
“Some things that we can do to help support our own mental health during the holidays include such things as establishing healthy habits, exercising regularly, trying to get good quality sleep, eating healthy while we can because it’s very easy to overindulge during the holidays.”
Dr. Valencia also says keeping track of your finances is another key to lowering stress levels.
“It’s also important to stick to a budget. It’s far too common for people to overextend themselves financially, and not only do they finish the year, but they also start off the new year with debt and excessive debt, and this could lead to undue stress.”
He also wants to remind everyone that this trying time won’t last forever.
“It’s important to acknowledge that even though the holidays may look different this year due to COVID or being displaced by hurricanes that humans are strong, we can adapt, we can embrace change, and we can establish new traditions.”
Dr. Valencia also says it’s important to reach out to family, friends, and even to seek professional help.
