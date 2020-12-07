FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start to the morning, plenty of sunshine for the afternoon

Along with plenty of sunshine this week we will slowly begin to watch our highs warming as well as we are much closer to average and even slightly above by the time we reach Friday. That will come with several changes though as high pressure slowly begins to slide off to the east by the middle of the week. Highs will be warming into the middle and upper 60′s by Wednesday as we see more southerly flow as the high will be centered over the region to slightly east. By Thursday and Friday we will be flirting with the lower 70′s, which will be above average as we should be in the middle 60′s for this time of year. Any outdoor activities that you have planned through Thursday will be just fine as we will see no chance of rain, but by Friday that changes as well.