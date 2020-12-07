FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start to the morning, plenty of sunshine for the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are off to a cold start this morning as temperatures have fallen back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. A heavier coat will be needed to start the day and even into the afternoon we will need a light jacket, but the positive is the fact we see plenty of sunshine.
For the kids at the bus stop this morning and as you head off to work make sure to go ahead and grab the heavier coat as it is cold out there, but you can trade the heavier coat for a lighter jacket and sunglasses for the afternoon as we do warm up as we see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be slow to warm though as well as remaining below average as we continue to deal with a northerly wind and that will keep the cooler and drier air around. Highs this afternoon look to reach the upper 50′s for inland zones to lower 60′s along and south of I-10. High pressure will provide the sunshine this afternoon and that will be a common theme heading through the majority of the week as that will be the primary weather maker.
Along with plenty of sunshine this week we will slowly begin to watch our highs warming as well as we are much closer to average and even slightly above by the time we reach Friday. That will come with several changes though as high pressure slowly begins to slide off to the east by the middle of the week. Highs will be warming into the middle and upper 60′s by Wednesday as we see more southerly flow as the high will be centered over the region to slightly east. By Thursday and Friday we will be flirting with the lower 70′s, which will be above average as we should be in the middle 60′s for this time of year. Any outdoor activities that you have planned through Thursday will be just fine as we will see no chance of rain, but by Friday that changes as well.
A cold front will be moving in from the west as we head into Friday and while we may start off dry for Friday morning by the afternoon and evening that looks to change as showers and storms will be moving in. The positive with this front is that it’s a quick mover and other than a stray shower and some clouds should be clear of the region as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures fall several degrees behind the front as we are back into the lower 60′s for Sunday and Monday, but next weekend looks to be okay. Enjoy the beautiful weather to start the week as well as the warmer temperatures!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
