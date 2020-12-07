COVID hospitalizations continue to hover just under 100 in SWLA

COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana. (Source: CNN)
By Johnathan Manning | December 7, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 3:23 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are 98 patients hospitalized in Southwest Louisiana with COVID-19, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Monday.

Local hospitalization numbers have been up and down over the past week, reaching a peak of 111 last Monday, Nov. 30, before falling to 82 on Dec. 2, then rising into the upper 90s again.

Statewide, hospitalizations continued to rise, more than doubling in a month.

On Nov. 9, there were 652 patients in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. On Monday, there were 1,423 patients hospitalized statewide.

Forty-eight new confirmed cases, but no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in SWLA on Monday. Twelve deaths have been reported in the area in the past week.

Twenty-two new deaths and 1,016 new cases were reported statewide Monday.

COVID-19 IN SWLA

REGION 5

· 48 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed death

· 15 probable deaths

CALCASIEU PARISH

· 31 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 9 probable deaths

ALLEN PARISH

· 5 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 0 probable deaths

BEAUREGARD PARISH

· 4 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 4 probable deaths

CAMERON PARISH

· 0 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed deaths

· 0 probable deaths

JEFF DAVIS

· 8 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed death

· 2 probable deaths

VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)

· 7 new confirmed cases

· 0 new confirmed death

· 4 probable deaths

