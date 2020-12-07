COVID hospitalizations continue to hover just under 100 in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are 98 patients hospitalized in Southwest Louisiana with COVID-19, according to numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health Monday.
Local hospitalization numbers have been up and down over the past week, reaching a peak of 111 last Monday, Nov. 30, before falling to 82 on Dec. 2, then rising into the upper 90s again.
Statewide, hospitalizations continued to rise, more than doubling in a month.
On Nov. 9, there were 652 patients in the state hospitalized with COVID-19. On Monday, there were 1,423 patients hospitalized statewide.
Forty-eight new confirmed cases, but no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in SWLA on Monday. Twelve deaths have been reported in the area in the past week.
Twenty-two new deaths and 1,016 new cases were reported statewide Monday.
COVID-19 IN SWLA
REGION 5
· 48 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 15 probable deaths
CALCASIEU PARISH
· 31 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 9 probable deaths
ALLEN PARISH
· 5 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
BEAUREGARD PARISH
· 4 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 4 probable deaths
CAMERON PARISH
· 0 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed deaths
· 0 probable deaths
JEFF DAVIS
· 8 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 2 probable deaths
VERNON PARISH (IN REGION 6)
· 7 new confirmed cases
· 0 new confirmed death
· 4 probable deaths
