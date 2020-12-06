Source: Drew Brees improving from broken ribs; could play next week against the Eagles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Drew Brees is improving from his 11 fractured ribs, was spotted throwing at practice this past week and is tracking to play as early as Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter .
It’s not definite that Brees will play against Philadelphia, but he clearly has progressed enough in his recovery that New Orleans could have another quarterback decision to make next Sunday, when he is eligible to come off injured reserve.
Brees, 41, was placed on IR on Nov. 20 because of the fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, forcing him to miss a minimum of three games. He said at the time that he hoped to be ready to play by Week 14, although the Saints have not given a timeline for his return.
The Saints (9-2) own the best record in the NFC, and there are multiple scenarios in which they could clinch a postseason berth Sunday.
