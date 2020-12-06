Some former LSU WRs made plays for their teams Sunday but only one made history

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson made history in Minnesota on Sunday, Dec. 6, becoming just the second rookie Vikings receiver to have 1,000 yards in a season.
The St. Rose, La. native joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss to share the honor. Jefferson’s future is incredibly bright in the NFL. He already has 1,039 receiving yards on 61 catches and seven touchdowns this season. Minnesota beat Jacksonville, 27-24, in overtime.
Maybe the most surprising start in the NFL on Sunday was the Browns jumping out to a huge 38-7 lead against the Titans. Jarvis Landry caught a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield in the first quarter. The Lutcher product had eight catches on 10 targets for 62 yards and that score. Tennessee stormed back and almost won the game but Cleveland held on for the 41-35 victory.
Russell Gage had four catches for 51 yards and the only touchdown the Falcons scored against the Saints to help his team rally late. The longest reception on the day for the Baton Rouge native and Redemptorist graduate was good for 24 yards. It was Gage’s second touchdown grab of the season. He has caught at least two passes in every game this season. Atlanta could not pull off the comeback win and suffered a 21-16 defeat.
