Michael Thomas produces best game of the season in Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Who would’ve thought that Michael Thomas would benefit more statistically from Taysom Hill starting than Drew Brees?
Yes, injuries have played a somewhat of a factor, but in the three games that they’ve played together this year, Thomas has just nine catches by way of Brees.
However, in three games with Hill, Thomas has 22 receptions for a healthy average of about seven per game. And it’s no coincidence.
The Taysom to Thomas trend is similar to what we saw with the Saints backup quarterback a year ago as well. In the five games that Teddy Bridgewater started, Thomas led the team with 42 catches. Clearly, the thought process is when in doubt, look for number 13, because he won’t let you down.
“He’s a big, strong, physical receiver,” says Hill. “Such a security blanket for a quarterback early in his career because I know that dude’s going to fight on every play. He’s so big, strong and physical. If you make the right throw, he’s open. So I appreciate how hard he plays and how competitive he is.”
“Whatever he (Hill) asks me to do and however he asks me to run it and wherever he needs me to be when my number’s called, I’m trying to be there and be exactly what he needs me to be,” says Thomas. “We’ve just been working on that during practice. Like I said, he’s improved week in and week out.”
In Atlanta, he was just about unstoppable, especially when left alone with rookie A.J. Terrell.
“You see what happens when he’s healthy and he’s feeling it and he’s in a groove,” says running back Alvin Kamara. “He can kill you if you don’t account for him. He was able to get some good looks and come down with the ball in some critical situations.”
And even when Thomas wasn’t the target, the extra attention he got from the Falcons secondary allowed others to make plays as well.
“He really makes defenses play honest,” says tight end Jared Cook. “And not only just Mike, but guys like AK and Tay Train. Defenses play differently when they know these guys are in the game. He just brings a different match-up and match-up problems for the defense.”
Going forward, Drew Brees could return as soon as next week against the Eagles. But no matter who’s at quarterback, they should need no reminding that when the game’s on the line, Thomas should be the go-to guy.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.