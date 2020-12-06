LSU dominates in-state foe La. Tech, 86-55

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team played its best defensive game of the season and performed offensively well enough to score an 86-55 win over Louisiana Tech Sunday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Tigers, 3-1 on the season, outscored the Bulldogs, 43-24, in the first half and never allowed LA Tech (3-1) to get closer than 14 points in the second half before pushing their way to the final margin.
Through four games, LSU has averaged 89.3 points a game, posting 94, 81, 96, and 86 points a contest.
Five players were in double figures for LSU with Trendon Watford hitting 10-of-12 from the free throw line in scoring 18 points while Javonte Smart had 16 points with four treys and Cameron Thomas had 16 as well. Darius Days added 12, hitting three first half treys that helped propel LSU to the big lead, while Jalen Cook came off the bench to get 10.
Cook missed Monday night’s game with a minor injury but played 13 minutes against the Bulldogs.
Watford and Days both had eight rebounds with Smart pulled down six more.
Louisiana Tech was led by Kenneth Lofton, Jr., who powered up 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds (six offensive).
