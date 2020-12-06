Saints hang on for 21-16 win over Falcons; clinch playoff berth

ATLANTA (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints traveled to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in a divisional showdown featuring teams that just went at it a couple of weeks ago.
The Saints (10-2) held on for the 21-16 win over the Falcons (4-8). The Saints clinched a playoff berth with the victory because the Bears lost earlier in the day. It is the fourth consecutive season the Black and Gold have reached the postseason, a first in franchise history.
Taysom Hill was 27-of-37 for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also fumbled twice and the Falcons recovered one of those. He also ran the ball 14 times for 83 yards. Alvin Kamara was the team’s leading rusher. He had 15 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown.
The Saints’ defense kept the Falcons out of the end zone until the fourth quarter to snap a streak of 42 consecutive possessions without allowing a touchdown. It was the first touchdown allowed by the unit since the opening drive against the 49ers on Nov. 15.
