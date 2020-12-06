First Alert Forecast: Cool start to the week, but warmer weather returns later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cold front moved through early Sunday and temperatures will drop a bit overnight as clouds clear and winds remain light. Monday morning will begin with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s north of I-10 to the upper 40s at the coast; a little patchy frost is possible in the coldest locations north of I-10 too.
Monday will be the coolest day with highs only reaching the low 60s despite abundant sunshine. The weather will remain nice through Thursday, though temperatures will slowly warm through the week. By Thursday highs will top out in the low 70s, which is well above normal.
The next cold front will arrive on Friday with scattered showers and storms likely followed by another cool down for the weekend. Widespread rain will be likely Friday, so it would be best to avoid outdoor activities, or at least have an indoor alternative.
Temperatures will drop back to near normal levels just in time for the weekend with lows in the 40s by Sunday and highs in the low to mid 60s. For now I am leaving rain out of the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday as models are showing the front clearing us out quick enough to limit rain either day. Though that trend will have to be monitored and rain may need to be put back into the forecast if that changes.
The next cold front may arrive by the middle of next week, though that is beyond the 10 day forecast and subject to change!
There are no major signs of any significantly cold air reaching Southwest Louisiana over the next 10 days, but we will be near normal except for the days just ahead of cold fronts.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
