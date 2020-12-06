Embarrassing loss to Alabama will not lead to any coaching changes until after the season is complete

“Obviously we made some mistakes. Coach better, better scheme, better execution. Got to give them credit, they’re a good football team. That No. 6 is one of the best football players I’ve ever seen. He had a tremendous game against us. Our plan most of the game was to double-team him. That was one of the times that we wasn’t. We just got beat 1-on-1, nobody’s fault. We went in the game to stop No. 6, got to give them credit. Sometimes we had him doubled, and he made some big plays. It was frustrating to see one player have nearly 300 yards in the first half,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.